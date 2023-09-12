InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 291 in Chicopee is closed in both directions following the severe weather conditions on...
Mass. Pike to Route 291 ramps in Chicopee closed in both directions due to flooding
An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
Officials investigating unattended death in Greenfield
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Tuesday afternoon forecast
More flooding rains possible Wednesday; all eyes on Lee
2 people injured following serious crash at Pittsfield intersection
2 people injured following serious crash at Pittsfield intersection
33-year-old Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé in Vermont
GoFundMe created for Palmer man who died, after tree falls on him and his fiancé at Vermont campsite

Latest News

For months, we’ve been following the race for the next Springfield mayor and, on Tuesday,...
Springfield voters head to the polls for preliminary election
As farms across western Massachusetts are beginning their fall harvest, Monday night’s rain...
Continued heavy rainfall posing challenges to local farmers
Three-alarm fire in Athol claims one woman’s life
Officials determine cause of deadly Athol fire
Sons of Erin in Westfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Sons of Erin in Westfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Fire closes portion of Kibbe Road in East Longmeadow
Fire heavily damages East Longmeadow home