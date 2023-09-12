LIVE TONIGHT : Springfield preliminary election results and updates

By Western Mass News
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Voters in Springfield headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose candidates for mayor and city council, who will advance to the general election in November.

Catch Dave Madsen streaming live as he provides updates on the key races and results.

CLICK HERE for the latest election results.

Be sure to tune into Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX 6 and at 11 p.m. on ABC40 and CBS 3 for complete team coverage.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 291 in Chicopee is closed in both directions following the severe weather conditions on...
Mass. Pike to Route 291 ramps in Chicopee closed in both directions due to flooding
Fire closes portion of Kibbe Road in East Longmeadow
Fire heavily damages East Longmeadow home
An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
Officials investigating unattended death in Greenfield
Heavy rain and a low severe risk Wednesday with a slow-moving cold front.
Flood Watches Issued for Wednesday
Crews responded to a fire at Barnes Airport in Westfield on Sunday.
Crews battle fire at Barnes Airport in Westfield

Latest News

Severe thunderstorms hit western Massachusetts on Tuesday, bringing close to three inches of...
‘All hands-on-deck situation’: Emergency response teams react to recent flooding
Heavy rain and a low severe risk Wednesday with a slow-moving cold front.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission customers may be experiencing some water service issues.
Water service disruption seen in Springfield, neighboring towns
Police in Ludlow is asking for your help identifying a suspect.
Ludlow Police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect