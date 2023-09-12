Officials determine cause of deadly Athol fire

ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have determined the cause of a deadly fire last week in Athol.

Emergency crews were called to a reported fire on Fern Street on September 7 around 9:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire and smoke was showing from the two-story home. The fire grew to two-alarms, then three-alarms, which brought in mutual aid to the scene.

One person, 62-year-old Jacqueline Doherty, died in the fire. A second person was taken to an area hospital and is recovering.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday by local and state fire officials, they indicated that the fire started with a stove and does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The investigation reportedly found that the area of origin of the fire was a gas stove in the kitchen and that one of the knobs was slightly on.

“About 80% of residential fires in Massachusetts start with cooking equipment. Many of these fires can be prevented by using extra caution in the kitchen, but don’t put yourself at risk if a fire does break out – get out, stay out, and call 911,” said Athol Fire Chief Joseph Guarnera in a statement.

Approximately 40 firefighters fought the fire for more than an hour.

