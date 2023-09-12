Officials determine cause of deadly Athol fire

Three-alarm fire in Athol claims one woman’s life
Three-alarm fire in Athol claims one woman’s life
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have determined the cause of a deadly fire last week in Athol.

Emergency crews were called to a reported fire on Fern Street on September 7 around 9:45 a.m.  When firefighters arrived, heavy fire and smoke was showing from the two-story home.  The fire grew to two-alarms, then three-alarms, which brought in mutual aid to the scene.

One person, 62-year-old Jacqueline Doherty, died in the fire. A second person was taken to an area hospital and is recovering.

LEARN MORE: Three-alarm fire in Athol claims one woman’s life

In a joint statement issued Tuesday by local and state fire officials, they indicated that the fire started with a stove and does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The investigation reportedly found that the area of origin of the fire was a gas stove in the kitchen and that one of the knobs was slightly on.

“About 80% of residential fires in Massachusetts start with cooking equipment. Many of these fires can be prevented by using extra caution in the kitchen, but don’t put yourself at risk if a fire does break out – get out, stay out, and call 911,” said Athol Fire Chief Joseph Guarnera in a statement.

Approximately 40 firefighters fought the fire for more than an hour.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 291 in Chicopee is closed in both directions following the severe weather conditions on...
Mass. Pike to Route 291 ramps in Chicopee closed in both directions due to flooding
An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
Officials investigating unattended death in Greenfield
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Tuesday afternoon forecast
More flooding rains possible Wednesday; all eyes on Lee
2 people injured following serious crash at Pittsfield intersection
2 people injured following serious crash at Pittsfield intersection
33-year-old Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé in Vermont
GoFundMe created for Palmer man who died, after tree falls on him and his fiancé at Vermont campsite

Latest News

Sons of Erin in Westfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Sons of Erin in Westfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Fire closes portion of Kibbe Road in East Longmeadow
Fire heavily damages East Longmeadow home
Crews were able to quickly put out a house fire Tuesday morning in Monson.
Crews battle Monson house fire
Family marks sixth anniversary of Springfield community leader’s unsolved murder
Family marks sixth anniversary of Springfield community leader’s unsolved murder