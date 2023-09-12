School officials speak out on proposal to house migrants at Westfield State University

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Migrant families coming to western Massachusetts and finding temporary shelter at Westfield State University remains up in the air.

But in preparation, Westfield Public Schools is getting ready in case the proposal becomes reality.

School superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said right now they are assessing the resources they have available and the district is looking into what they need to provide effective learning services for migrant kids and their families.

More families are seeking shelter in Massachusetts as the migrant crisis affecting the entire country continues.

Here across western Massachusetts, the latest proposal, involving housing hundreds coming into the Baystate at Lammers Hall on the campus of Westfield State University.

It’s an option being considered by the Healey Administration that, if put into action, could impact everyone in Westfield, including public school students and staff.

“With resources already stretched pretty thin around here, I think that is just going to be an additional challenge,” expressed Czaporowski.

Western Mass News spoke to Westfield School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, and Christine Shae, the district’s director of assessment and accountability.

They shared what their biggest challenges could be if migrant families arrive seeking shelter.

“We built our budget in the spring and so, anything that happens after that is not necessarily budgeted for,” explained Czaporowski. So, the one thing that I would hope is that there are some resources that are going to be offered by the state and federal government to help us support these students and families.”

“I think across the state, with more migrants coming, looking for ESL teachers has been a real challenge,” noted Shae. You know, we’ve hired two and we’ve been lucky to find qualified candidates but there is a shortage.

In the months of august and September alone, 64 children needing to learn English were enrolled in Westfield Public Schools that’s pushed this year’s total to 12 students, already more than years past.

The Catholic Charities Agency could be another resource for migrant kids and families in Westfield. They offer English classes and other resources to assist arriving families at any time.

Kathryn Buckley-brawner, the executive director of Catholic Charities, told us in a statement in part:

“We are positioned to provide case management to help the families acquire needed social services benefits, access to ESL classes, acquire their employment authorization documents, and to start the TPS/asylum process.”

Now, they wait for a decision from the governor’s office and if Westfield State University is selected for a migrant shelter, Czaporowski told Western Mass News more communication is needed if only to plan better and help.

“If you’re going to put these kids here, how about you talk to the stake holders? And that’s not happening,” added Czaporowski. “And is pretty frustrating. I would say that we are – we will do our best to be ready for any student that comes. But if we had some knowledge ahead of time about what the needs are for these families, then we can prepare better.”

Buckley-Brawner from the Catholic Charities also told us that if migrant families arrive at Westfield State University, they are also prepared to assist them with finding more permanent housing and rental assistance.

