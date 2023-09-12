Sons of Erin in Westfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Sons of Erin, a non-profit that promotes Irish heritage in Westfield, held its 22nd annual September 11 remembrance Monday night.

Despite the rain, dozens of Westfield residents came to show their respect for those who lost their lives that day.

Some of those who died on 9/11 had their names immmortalized on the grounds of the Sons of Erin including Tara Creamer, a passenger on Flight 11, and Brian Murphy and Daniel Trant, who were both in the World Trade Center when the attacks happened.

Their family members were in attendance last night for the remeberance.

Katie Shea, wife of Brian Shea, who lost his sister Tara, thanked everyone for coming, especially the members of the Trant and Murphy families.

