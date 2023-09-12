Springfield voters head to the polls for preliminary election

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For months, we’ve been following the race for the next Springfield mayor and, on Tuesday, voters headed to the polls for the city’s preliminary election. While many chose early voting, others headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes. Ludim Rosa’s location happened to be where she lives: Independence House.

“They made everything comfortable for everyone that live here and the people that come from the outside,” Rosa said.

Proudly wearing a sticker indicating that she voted, she told Western Mass News that she wanted to make sure her thoughts are taken into account, especially with who could be the next mayor. The top two vote-getters out of five will move on to the November election.

“For mayor, I was really certain I was going to do for the other…I had my doubt, but I did vote,” Rosa noted.

She hopes everyone who can will head to the polls and bring Springfield a step closer to choosing their future leaders.

“Everybody should vote because then we can if we need something we can have a voice. If not, it’s not the same,” Rosa said. “Voting is very good and a special right we should do it all the time.

For anyone who still needs to vote-- the polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.

