Springfield Water and Sewer reporting service disruption

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Water and Sewer Commission customers may be experiencing some water service issues.

The commission said that they are working to locate the issue and are asking people not call their emergency line to report a disruption.

If you’re a customer and are experiencing a sewer emergency, you can call (413) 310-3501, but you are asked to be patient due to high call volume.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

