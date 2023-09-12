Springfield Water and Sewer reporting service disruption

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission customers may be experiencing some water service issues.
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission customers may be experiencing some water service issues.(ky3)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Water and Sewer Commission customers may be experiencing some water service issues.

The commission said that they are working to locate the issue and are asking people not call their emergency line to report a disruption.

If you’re a customer and are experiencing a sewer emergency, you can call (413) 310-3501, but you are asked to be patient due to high call volume.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 291 in Chicopee is closed in both directions following the severe weather conditions on...
Mass. Pike to Route 291 ramps in Chicopee closed in both directions due to flooding
Fire closes portion of Kibbe Road in East Longmeadow
Fire heavily damages East Longmeadow home
An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
Officials investigating unattended death in Greenfield
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Tuesday afternoon forecast
More flooding rains possible Wednesday; all eyes on Lee
Crews responded to a fire at Barnes Airport in Westfield on Sunday.
Crews battle fire at Barnes Airport in Westfield

Latest News

Many people across western Massachusetts are still drying out from last night’s heavy rain and...
Chicopee residents speak out after Monday’s flash flooding
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: First delivery of renewable propane ceremony, White Hut opens its doors
For months, we’ve been following the race for the next Springfield mayor and, on Tuesday,...
Springfield voters head to the polls for preliminary election
As farms across western Massachusetts are beginning their fall harvest, Monday night’s rain...
Continued heavy rainfall posing challenges to local farmers