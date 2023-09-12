‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication

Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A mother in Oklahoma has reportedly died following a rare childbirth complication.

According to several reports, 35-year-old Kelli Tyler died last Wednesday after giving birth to her fifth child.

Tyler’s mother, Julie Roach, shared that her daughter “suffered an amniotic embolism which is rare and usually fatal.”

The hospital team “went above and beyond to save her,” according to Roach. However, after two hours, doctors pronounced the 35-year-old deceased.

“The pain of losing my child is indescribable. There are no words,” Roach said.

Tyler leaves behind five children ages 16, 12, 11, 9 and a newborn. Her baby girl was unresponsive after being delivered but is expected to survive after receiving specialized care, according to the girl’s grandmother.

“Baby J had trauma and was sent to a nearby hospital for specialized help in order to hopefully prevent brain damage. I am happy to say she is beginning to thrive,” Roach shared. “The long-term effects will not be known for a while though.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, an amniotic fluid embolism is a dangerous and life-threatening complication that occurs during delivery or shortly after giving birth.

Amniotic fluid embolism is very difficult to diagnose because the symptoms can be similar to other serious complications during childbirth. Its exact cause is unknown, and it’s very rare.

Roach has started a GoFundMe since losing her daughter to help raise money for the children the late mother left behind.

“The current and future needs for all will include items such as groceries, clothes, diapers, school needs and more,” Roach wrote. “These children are my priority. Baby J will learn about her mother. But my heart is broken for all of them. Thank you very much.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 291 in Chicopee is closed in both directions following the severe weather conditions on...
Mass. Pike to Route 291 ramps in Chicopee closed in both directions due to flooding
Fire closes portion of Kibbe Road in East Longmeadow
Fire heavily damages East Longmeadow home
An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
Officials investigating unattended death in Greenfield
Heavy rain and a low severe risk Wednesday with a slow-moving cold front.
Flood Watches Issued for Wednesday
Crews responded to a fire at Barnes Airport in Westfield on Sunday.
Crews battle fire at Barnes Airport in Westfield

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
Thousands are feared dead and thousands more are missing in flood-ravaged eastern Libya
A 13-year-old girl from Nebraska is a national weightlifting champion.
13-year-old girl wins national weightlifting championship
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA...
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebrae in NYC assault, prosecutors say
National Park Service officials say a man died while trying to hike from the Grand Canyon's...
Man dies trying to hike Grand Canyon from rim to rim in single day
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden