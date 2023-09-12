Town by Town: First delivery of renewable propane ceremony, White Hut opens its doors

By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to West Springfield and Holyoke.

The first delivery of renewable propane in Massachusetts was received on Tuesday with a ceremony over in West Springfield.

The ceremony took place at NGL Supply Wholesale on Union Street.

The event ran from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Renewable propane is 100 percent sustainable, and created from renewable sources.

It also methane free, and can be easily stored and transported.

Finally, White Hut in Holyoke held their grand opening.

The ribbon cutting kicked off at 11 a.m. at the restaurants new location on Hampden Street.

Complimentary burgers and hot dogs were served from 11:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. for all guests in attendance.

