Voters fill out their ballots for primary election day in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday as they cast their choices in the preliminary election for mayor and city council.

Western Mass News was at the Van Sickle Middle School in Springfield, which is just one of the city’s nearly four dozen polling locations. As polls close just two hours from now, we’re seeing last minute voters coming out to fill out their ballots.

Tuesday’s preliminary election in Springfield will narrow the playing field for key positions in the city, including mayor, city council at large and city council ward 6.

After months on the campaign trail, four candidates are challenging long-time Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Sarno, who is the city’s longest serving mayor running for a 7th term, is joined by State Representative Orlando Ramos, Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman, Springfield Council Member and former City Council President Justin Hurst as well as local psychotherapist, David Ciampi.

They’ve all campaigned hard these past several months on how they’ll solve some of Springfield’s hottest issues:

“Its obvious from everyone else that public safety is clearly the number one issue,” said Hurst. “But I’d also like to add to that education needs to be a top priority as well. Especially when we start to talk about the root causes of gang, and drug and gun violence.”

As the city deals with one of its most violent years on record, candidates assured voters they’ll do whatever they can to make the city streets safer:

“We have made numerous arrests multiple times of these repeat, violent criminal offenders, but yet or court system, and some of our judges allow them to walk our streets,” noted Sarno.

“Public safety, number one,” added Ramos. “We want to keep our community safe and that’s the number one issue that matters to the people of the city of Springfield.”

“I will do a national search for our next police superintendent. 50 New police officers year one, community policing, police sub stations in high crime areas, and partnering with the ETF to create a gun court in the city of Springfield.”

“Public safety is certainly an issue here in the city of Springfield and the roots of the problem is mental health,” said Dr. Ciampi.

Other candidates’ focusing on the city’s future.

“I think too often when we speak with young people in the city of Springfield, I hear them tell me that they think success is getting out of Springfield,” explained Lederman. “I understand where they’re coming from, it’s incumbent on us, the leaders in Springfield to pave a new way for the next generation.”

The results of Tuesday’s race will narrow the field for mayor from five to just two. The top two candidates will square off head-to-head in November.

The polls are open in Springfield until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

