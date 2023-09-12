We’re Hiring Wednesday: Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital

Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital
Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital(Western Mass News)
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital, a state of art hospital, is opening in Holyoke.

We are hosting a job fair at 45 Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke on Wednesday, September 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hiring is taking place for Intake Clinicians, RN – Geri Psych, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA’s), Clinical Program Therapists, Behavioral Health Technicians (BHT’s), Weekend RN Supervisors, Receptionist (3:00pm-11:00pm), RN’s, LPN’s, Social Workers, Health Information Manager (HIM), Cook, and Housekeeping.

CLICK HERE for more information.

