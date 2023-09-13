81-year-old husband is accused of killing wife; relative of victim says suspect has dementia, attacked her first

A Toledo woman believes she is alive after a horrifying attack because of her cousin who was killed in the attack.
By Carli Petrus and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Marian Miller, a Toledo woman, said she was there the day her closest cousin was killed. It was on Sept. 8, when 81-year-old Edward Hite allegedly beat and killed his wife Barbara. Miller said she was also a victim.

“I’m screaming, ‘Stop, no, help, stop no, help,’” she said.

Recounting the traumatic experience, Miller said Edward Hite started attacking her before getting to his wife. According to Miller, Edward Hite has dementia, but she never saw him be violent previously.

“I just started walking to the front door, and all of a sudden, Ed comes out of his room, stomps his foot, points his arm and says, ‘No.’ And then I saw in his right hand a pen, and he was going for my face,” Miller said.

Not knowing how much longer she could put up a fight, Miller said she found a way to trip Hite and escape.

“Barbara said, ‘Push him in the house.’ So, I pushed at him, and then she just yelled, ‘Run,’” she said.

Barbara Hite, who Miller says was disabled, was left inside. “I’m sure she tried to take his attention away from me,” Miller said.

According to reports, deputies said they saw an 81-year-old assaulting his wife when they arrived on scene.

A deputy got in the middle and arrested the man. Barbara Hite was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the the incident report and the 911 call cannot be provided until the investigation is closed.

Miller said she believes she is here today because of Barbara Hite, someone she says she never thought she could live without.

“It’s just so sad that she went so violently because she was such a caring and giving person, and her last thought was to save me,” Miller said.

Edward Hite is currently being held in the Lucas County Jail.

Miller said she is seeking therapy for her trauma.

