Amber Alert issued for missing 11-month-old from N.C.

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said it is searching for Dallas Alyjah Berger, a Black male child approximately 2 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 27 pounds.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert for an 11-month-old boy reported missing Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said it is searching for Dallas Alyjah Berger, a Black male child approximately 2 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 27 pounds. He has black hair in a ponytail, green eyes, a birthmark on the right side and was last seen wearing a romper with a fire truck graphic on the front.

Police said the victim is believed to be with Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson. No photos of the victim or suspects were provided in the initial alert.

Atiya Janelle Douglas is described as a 43-year-old Black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Kenya Shana Robinson, 37 years old, is described as a Black woman 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Their whereabouts are unknown.

They were last seen at 314 N. 4th Ave. in Mayodan, traveling in an unknown direction in a silver four-door sedan with North Carolina license tag number 3DHT65.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958 or call 911.

