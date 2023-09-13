‘An eventful night’: Top 2 mayoral candidates react to election results

We’re learning more about Tuesday’s preliminary vote for the city of Springfield’s mayor.
By Abbey Carnivale, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Western Mass News was at the watch party of current mayor, Domenic Sarno.

Our first stop of the evening is Mayor Domenic Sarno’s headquarters, the six-term mayor had a busy night and this room showed a lot of that.

A day that started with a focus on the mayoral preliminary election ended with a press conference regarding a water main break in the city.

“To say this was an eventful night at headquarters is an understatement,” said Sarno.

Sarno ended Tuesday night with over 50% of the votes for the preliminary election and once again moves onto November.

Now against him is Justin Hurst, we caught up with him after he reached November’s ballot.

“These candidates have two months to keep campaigning,” added Hurst. “Election day is set for November 7 and I have a feeling it’ll be here right before we know it.”

