Baystate, Mercy address response to Springfield boil water order

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials with two of the area’s largest hospitals are addressing how their facilities are handling the boil water orders set into place after Tuesday’s major water main break in Springfield.

Baystate Health spokesperson Heather Duggan said in a statement:

“Baystate Health is aware of the water main break and boil water order in Springfield and other surrounding communities. We have and continue to take steps to ensure the safety of our patients and are open for business as normal at all Baystate Health locations, including Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Children’s Hospital, and our Springfield area medical practices . We are prepared for this type of event, with proper hygiene protocols.”

Mercy Medical Center spokesperson Mary Orr explained in a statement:

“Patient safety is always the top priority at Mercy Medical Center and it remains at the forefront as we navigate the current water emergency. Because we prepare for all types of emergency scenarios and have access to resources from other Trinity Health Of New England hospitals, we are currently experiencing minimal disruption and have drinking water available in all areas where care is being delivered. We are grateful to our colleagues for pulling together in an incredible demonstration of teamwork as this event has unfolded.”

