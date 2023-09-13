Ceremony held to welcome George Timmons as new Holyoke Community College president

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Gary Rome, hosted the first public reception for George Timmons on Tuesday, welcoming him as the fifth president of Holyoke Community College.

President Timmons and both board chairs spoke at the reception.

Rome also presented a $5,000 check at the ceremony, all going directly towards the college.

“It’s important to bring awareness to Holyoke Community College because it is a hidden gem here in our community,” expressed Rome.

Rome told Western Mass News that his check will go directly towards HCC’s Thrive Center, which helps provide essential funding to students dealing with challenges, like food insecurity.

“We are truly grateful for our partners and those who help us provide opportunities for our students to achieve their academic and career goals,” added Timmons.

The reception was held at the Gary Rome Hyundai car dealership in Holyoke.

The event began at 5:30 p.m.

