Fourth murder trial for Cara Rintala gets underway in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The fourth murder trial for Cara Rintala, the woman accused of killing her wife back in 2010, began Wednesday morning.

Rintala is accused of murdering her then-wife Annamarie Cochran-Rintala. She is accused of strangling and beating her wife to death.

The first two trials in 2013 and 2014 both resulted in hung juries. In Rintala’s third murder trial in 2016, a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced her to life in prison. That decision was overturned by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court after they found testimony from an expert witness was improper.

Now entering their fourth trial, the prosecution and the defense laid out their opening statements to the jury Wednesday morning.

“At 12:21, Ann made her last outgoing call on her phone. She happened to call her aunt, Nancy Kaufman, whom I told you about earlier who she is very close with. Nancy did not answer, she didn’t leave a voicemail, but the phone shows that was her last outgoing activity on her phone,” said Northwestern Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl.

“This whole investigation started with a lie. It started with a lie. When that 911 call was made, Cara Rintala asked her neighbor, Roy Dupree, to make it. He said nothing about it being a domestic, but you know what the dispatcher did? Called it in as a domestic,” said defense attorney Rosemary Scapicchio.

Western Mass News will continue to follow Wednesday’s court proceedings and will have the latest starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

