Homicide investigation underway in Pittsfield

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police Capt. Matthew Kirchner said that officers were called to the area of Melville Street and First Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 42-year-old Pittsfield man who appeared to be stabbed.  The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he died.

“This was not believed to have been a random act, and as such there is no immediate threat to the public,” Kirchner added.

The case remains under investigation by Pittsfield Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office. Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 ext. 554, the detective bureau tipline at (413) 448-9706, or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to TIP411 (847411) and in the message, type PITTIP and your tip.

