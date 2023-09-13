LIVE : Springfield water main break update

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are expected to provide an update on a massive water main break that impacted service to several communities on Tuesday and has forced some boil water orders.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined by Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Executive Director Josh Schimmel, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick, Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, and others.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest at noon on ABC40 and streaming.

