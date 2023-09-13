Northampton Police launches vest program to help with walker safety

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Walkers in Northampton are getting a new tool to keep them safe as they make their way around the city.

“I’m a walker myself. I’m out all the time, very early morning and late at night. I wear a reflective vest when I’m out, so I think it’s something we can offer to really ensure safety,” said Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper.

A new Northampton Police Department initiative is full of color and comfort for runners and walkers heading outdoors. Over 100 free reflective vests were given out as an added protection for pedestrians on roadways for moments when their safety may be at risk.

“It went over really well. People said ‘Wow, this is great. I’m really going to start wearing them in the wintertime,’ which is fantastic,” Kasper explained.

However, it’s not all about the new clothing accessory. Kasper told Western Mass News that teaching the community is just as important.

“We’ve had laws change fairly recently related to handheld devices, related to vulnerable road users, people who having to be four feet over to give space when they’re overtaking a walk or a bicyclists, so a lot of people didn’t know those new laws, so it was a good opportunity to share that information,” Kasper noted.

The vests were purchased with grant money from the state municipal road safety program. One local walker, Hilary Caws-Elwitt of Northampton, told us that safety, like the vests, is simply priceless.

“Well, it’s definitely important to safe,” Caws-Elwitt noted. “The reflective vests that they’re apparently distributing sound like a great idea.”

It’s unclear when those walking vests will come back into stock for walkers in the community, but Kasper told us she does hope they come back before next summer.

