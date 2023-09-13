Rainy, Humid Weather Stretch Coming to an End!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw showers and a few thunderstorms this morning across western Mass that brought anywhere from 1-2 tenths of an inch to over an inch of rain. We saw some flash flood warnings in Hampden County, but they were short-lived. So far today, Connecticut and Rhode Island are dealing with the worst of the weather and it looks like only a few spotty showers and storms will be seen here in western Mass through early this evening.

A cold front moves through this evening, bringing an end to any shower or flooding concerns. Humidity gradually falls overnight and both the temperature and dew point will dip into the lower and middle 50s. Some areas of fog are possible along with clearing skies.

Thursday will be a very different weather day as we finally are done with this humid, unsettled weather stretch! Refreshing air, good sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures in the lower to middle 70s are expected along with a nice northwesterly breeze. Go ahead and open those windows!

Hurricane Lee continues to weaken and has made the turn to the north, however, as it weakens, it’s also getting larger in size. Even with a path east of southern New England, it’s large enough to bring significant impacts to the eastern coastline. Heavy rain, strong and damaging wind looking more likely for the Cape Saturday morning as Lee passes by. Here in western Mass, breezes increase Friday along with high clouds. Breezy Saturday with north-northwesterly gusts to 30mph along with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. A few showers or narrow rain bands may make it into the valley by midday.

Lee makes landfall in eastern Canada or very close to the eastern-most coast of Maine late Saturday. Wind eases in western Mass and any showers exit quickly. Sunshine returns Sunday with a southwesterly breeze and warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Our next cold front looks to pass Monday with little to no fuss and we remain dry and seasonable most of the week!

