Red Rose opens for takeout amid businesses closing due to water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3:30 yesterday afternoon, a 36-inch water main break occurred in the wooded area behind the Big Y on Saint James Ave, resulting in a significant drop in pressure and disruption to water services for many people in the area.

In response, city officials placed Springfield businesses, residents, and others under a boil water order.

Red Rose in downtown Springfield responded to the situation by temporarily pivoting how they’re doing business, the local pizzeria is opening only for takeout this evening.

Manager Rita Caputo-Capua tells Western Mass News the decision to stay open during this time was a no-brainer.

“Being in this business my whole life, even over the years we’ve always opened in the worst snow storms, Red Rose has always been open. In every worst-case scenario with the weather, we’ve always at least tried to open because people have to eat!” said Caputo-Capua

Caputo-Capua says the kitchen staff is taking every possible precaution, like making sure any water they use is properly boiled.

The boil water order will remain in effect until at least tomorrow morning when officials get the results back from the testing performed yesterday. Caputo Capu tells me that as soon as that order is lifted, it will return to business as usual here at Red Rose.

