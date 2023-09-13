Springfield announces bottled water distribution amid boil order

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As boil water orders remain in effect following Tuesday’s water main break in Springfield, city officials have announced that bottled water will be available to some city residents.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and others, are working to secure pallets of bottled water, which will then be available at the city’s cooling center.

The city noted that the water is for Springfield residents that cannot boil water, or have underlying health conditions, families with babies and infants, or the elderly.

“Please, we are respectfully asking to only come to our water distribution centers if you are one of those individuals and families in need that we have listed. The water is safe to drink and use once you boil it and follow all of the guidance provided. We are hopeful that this will be a temporary inconvenience and the situation will return to normal by tomorrow morning,” Sarno said in a statement.

The distribution is currently only scheduled for Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, 1476 Roosevelt Avenue

Senior Center in the North End, 310 Plainfield Street

Hungry Hill Senior Center, 773 Liberty Street

Rebecca Johnson School Cafeteria, 55 Catharine Street

Indian Orchard Community Center at Myrtle Street Park, 117 Main Street

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center, 1187 ½ Parker Street

South End Community Center, 99 Marble Street

If additional days for water distribution are needed, the city will notify residents.

