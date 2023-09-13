Springfield announces bottled water distribution amid boil order

Springfield officials are making bottled water available to some city residents.
Springfield officials are making bottled water available to some city residents.(MGN Online / Steven Depolo / CC BY 2.0)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As boil water orders remain in effect following Tuesday’s water main break in Springfield, city officials have announced that bottled water will be available to some city residents.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and others, are working to secure pallets of bottled water, which will then be available at the city’s cooling center.

The city noted that the water is for Springfield residents that cannot boil water, or have underlying health conditions, families with babies and infants, or the elderly.

LEARN MORE: Springfield’s mayor declares state of emergency following massive water main break

“Please, we are respectfully asking to only come to our water distribution centers if you are one of those individuals and families in need that we have listed.  The water is safe to drink and use once you boil it and follow all of the guidance provided.  We are hopeful that this will be a temporary inconvenience and the situation will return to normal by tomorrow morning,” Sarno said in a statement.

The distribution is currently only scheduled for Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, 1476 Roosevelt Avenue
  • Senior Center in the North End, 310 Plainfield Street
  • Hungry Hill Senior Center, 773 Liberty Street
  • Rebecca Johnson School Cafeteria, 55 Catharine Street
  • Indian Orchard Community Center at Myrtle Street Park, 117 Main Street
  • Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center, 1187 ½ Parker Street
  • South End Community Center, 99 Marble Street

If additional days for water distribution are needed, the city will notify residents.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Western Mass News: Your Election Authority
LATEST: Springfield preliminary election results
All Springfield Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to water main break.
Springfield Public Schools closed on Wednesday due to water main break
Fire closes portion of Kibbe Road in East Longmeadow
Fire heavily damages East Longmeadow home
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Heavy rain today; Flood Watch in effect

Latest News

A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
Baystate, Mercy address response to Springfield boil water order
Walkers in Northampton are getting a new tool to keep them safe as they make their way around...
Northampton Police launches vest program to help with walker safety
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Pittsfield.
Homicide investigation underway in Pittsfield
Gary Rome, hosted the first public reception for George Timmons on Tuesday, welcoming him as...
Ceremony held to welcome George Timmons as new Holyoke Community College president