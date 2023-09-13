Springfield Public Schools closed on Wednesday due to water main break

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - All Springfield Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to water main break.

According to a representative of Springfield Public Schools, they announced there will be no school following the recent water main break.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

