Springfield Public Works begins work on water main break

A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September 12, 2023(Springfield Fire Department)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A water main break in Springfield caught many off guard Tuesday. The cause is believed to be a result of recent heavy rain and erosion leading to a compromised pipe.

Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli says those impacted will see a return to normal soon. Work on the area is underway, but completing the project will take time.

“It’s not just putting a 24-inch pipe in the ground, it’s going to be a big effort that’s going to take place over the next month or two,” said Cignoli.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission executive director Joshua Schimmel noted, that other factors can impact the project.

“The supply chain issues are real and some materials are difficult to get. This is not a unique main but there are not a lot of 36-inch water mains out there,” said Schimmel.

When Western Mass News stopped by the water main break location Wednesday, we found DPW crews at work, where they will be for the foreseeable future.

“We want to make sure that area is stable number one. It is also protected there are a lot of little paths down there. It’s a drainage system that runs behind Springfield Plaza and under Liberty Street,” said Cignoli.

With more rain on Wednesday and in the coming days, we wanted to know if that will impact the damage and restoration efforts.

“Obviously, there are concerns on that they’re moving. They already moved to stabilize the area, but again that’s a 36-inch main,” said Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno.

Mayor Sarno also advises people to stay away from the area as crews are working.

