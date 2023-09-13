Springfield restaurants feeling impact of boil water order

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The massive water main break impacting Springfield and several surrounding communities has led Mayor Domenic Sarno to declare a state of emergency. A boil water order remains in effect for people in Springfield and Ludlow.

“I have declared a state of emergency,” Sarno explained.

Sarno discussed the seriousness of the massive 36-inch water main break in East Springfield that continues to impact those in Springfield and Ludlow on Wednesday. An official emergency declaration puts the area in line for potential emergency funding from the state. Meanwhile, crews from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission continue to work on fixing the problem.

LEARN MORE: Springfield’s mayor declares state of emergency following massive water main break

“We’re running specific models to look at different scenarios, but folks should not be experiencing any pressure loss at this point in time. Customers may be experiencing cloudy water or discolored water and that is a result of the fact that when you rush 10 million gallons through the system so rapidly, it has a tendency to scour the pipes,” said Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Executive Director Josh Schimmel.

As a result of the main water break and as a measure of precaution, city officials put a boil water order in place, which requires Springfield residents, businesses, restaurants, and others to boil water for at least one minute before using it for any type of consumption to ensure that there is no risk of contamination.

“I make sure because the coffee comes out boiled already, but the pasta, we boil the water, obviously,” said Luisa Cardaropli, owner of Palazzo Café.

LEARN MORE: Springfield announces bottled water distribution amid boil order

Western Mass News visited some restaurants across Springfield and, while some were operating as normal, others were closed for the day. We found Palazzo Cafe open and Cardaropli told us business has been slow and customers were concerned.

“A lot of people are afraid. They are asking questions about the water, you know. It’s not a good thing, at all. Not just for me, but for everybody else. Especially the elderly people, they are very afraid of it,” Cardaropli noted.

Like Cardaropli, Jose Vieras, the owner of Sol Kar1be, stayed open, but followed every guideline set in place by the city.

LEARN MORE: Baystate, Mercy address response to Springfield boil water order

“We bought bottled water, we are boiling the water we are using to cook, and that’s all,” Vieras said through a translator.

It’s a thorough process that ensures safety for loyal customers like Jeremy Powers.

“They are always conscientious of food safety, so I feel very comfortable being here,” Power said.

Red Rose Pizzeria announced earlier in the day Wednesday that they would be closed for the day, but later updated social media to say that they would open at 3 p.m. for take-out with a limited menu.

The boil water order will remain in place for all of Springfield at least until Thursday morning when they get results after an 18-hour incubation period from tests done Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.