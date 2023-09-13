Town by Town: Mini Book Sale, New Springfield Mural

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to West Springfield and Springfield.

The West Springfield Library hosted a small-scale book sale Wednesday.

The event was aimed at supporting the friends of the West Springfield library fund programs for the library.

If you missed today’s sale don’t worry, they’ll be back September 20 from noon to 2 p.m. and the big sale will take place October 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Now to Springfield, where a brand new city mosaic has revealed they completed a mural on the Skyplex building.

We’re told the goal of this new art downtown is to inform and inspire residents and visitors of Springfield for years to come by showcasing the rich history of the city of homes.

