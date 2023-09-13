VIDEO: Springfield officials provide update on water main break

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials provided an update on the massive water main break that impacted water service in several communities and has prompted some boil water orders.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined at a Wednesday morning press conference by Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Executive Director Josh Schimmel, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dan Warwick, and several others to discuss the break’s impact on the water service infrastructure, next steps, and the boil orders.

During the morning press conference, Sarno also declared a state of emergency in the city because of the break.

