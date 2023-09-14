The Big E announces more new foods ahead of this year’s fair

Apple Fries on West Road on The Big E fairgrounds will feature a Jolly Rancher Extreme Slush
Apple Fries on West Road on The Big E fairgrounds will feature a Jolly Rancher Extreme Slush(Eastern States Exposition)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In case the dozens of other new food items for The Big E weren’t enough, there are more new options to tempt your taste buds.

Fair officials said Thursday that four more new foods will be available, including:

  • Plantain fries with assorted savory toppings from La3Plata in the front porch area outside the Better Living Center
  • Jolly Rancher Extreme Slush from Apple Fries on West Road
  • All American Country Fried Pork Bomb Sandwich from the White Hut in the food court
  • Lobster Nachos from Yankee Boy on Springfield Road

Late last month, the fair announced 65 new food items for the fair.

The 2023 Big E kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, October 1.

For complete Big E coverage, CLICK HERE

