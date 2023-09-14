The Big E announces more new foods ahead of this year’s fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In case the dozens of other new food items for The Big E weren’t enough, there are more new options to tempt your taste buds.

Fair officials said Thursday that four more new foods will be available, including:

Plantain fries with assorted savory toppings from La3Plata in the front porch area outside the Better Living Center

Jolly Rancher Extreme Slush from Apple Fries on West Road

All American Country Fried Pork Bomb Sandwich from the White Hut in the food court

Lobster Nachos from Yankee Boy on Springfield Road

Late last month, the fair announced 65 new food items for the fair.

The 2023 Big E kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, October 1.

