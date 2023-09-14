Boil water order lifted for Springfield and surrounding towns impacted by massive water main break

A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September 12, 2023(Springfield Fire Department)
By Mike Agogliati
Sep. 14, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A boil water order has been lifted as repair work continues on a water main break in Springfield.

According to he Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, the order was lifted around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

The commission said in part, “On Tuesday, September 12th and Wednesday, September 13th, we collected water samples for bacterial analysis from locations throughout the distribution system. All samples tested negative for bacteria.”

Workers were able to isolate the break and verified normal pressures of at least 20 pounds per square inch throughout the distribution system.

For more information, please visit the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s website at waterandsewer.org or call 413-310-3501.

