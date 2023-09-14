Fun-Z Trampoline Park in Westfield to reopen after temporary closure

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting you answers after viewers reached out with concerns about the current closure of the Fun-Z Trampoline Park in Westfield.

We reached out to Fun-Z, who told us the temporary closure was the result of a paperwork oversight that has now been taken care of.

They said they’re planning to reopen Friday.

They added that all parties during the closure have already been contacted and rescheduled or refunded. This weekend’s parties are scheduled to go on as planned.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.