Hampden County Jail makes adjustments amid boil water order

It was back to normal Thursday for thousands of people impacted by Tuesday’s water main break...
It was back to normal Thursday for thousands of people impacted by Tuesday’s water main break and boil water order in Springfield and parts of Ludlow.(Western Mass News)
By Robin Stockler, Chris Pisano, Ryan Trowbridge and Photojournalist: Mat Lafreniere
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was back to normal Thursday for thousands of people impacted by Tuesday’s water main break and boil water order in Springfield and parts of Ludlow.  That order was lifted early this morning and was a major relief for residents, businesses, schools, and at the Hampden County House of Corrections, where they care for over 600 people in their custody and several hundred staff.

Tuesday’s water main break affected several areas in western Massachusetts and the Hampden County Jail and House of Corrections was no exception when they received the boil water order just after the final meal of the day.

“The timing worked out well. Our dinner meal was already finished for that evening, so it didn’t impact that whatsoever. Breakfast was already prepped for the morning, so water wasn’t going to be involved in that, so we lucked out there,” said Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Rob Rizzuto.

Rizzuto told Western Mass News the break only affected the Ludlow campus. There were no issues at their sites in Springfield or Chicopee. In addition to meal prep being already finished for the next morning, he said they had enough bottled water on hand for up to two days.

“Immediately, our friends at the warehouse started ordering more water. We called MEMA and we started planning for a week-long outage, just in case,” Rizzuto added.

He told us they ordered a tanker truck full of water from the state’s emergency management agency. Shortly after the order was lifted, they had to cancel the order, but building this relationship will help them be better prepared for the next water outage.

“So they were actually enroute when we heard water was being restored, so we canceled that, but we built that relationship,” Rizzuto said. “So if we ever need to go into a water emergency like that again, we can literally pick up the phone and they will be here and we can continue business as usual,” Rizzuto explained.

Rizzuto said everyone at the sheriff’s office is grateful to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission for finding and fixing the issue quickly and for getting clean water back online in just over one day.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
Springfield’s mayor declares state of emergency following massive water main break
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
All Springfield Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to water main break.
Springfield Public Schools closed on Wednesday due to water main break
Clouds move in overnight and build Friday ahead of hurricane Lee. Turning blustery Friday night...
Clouds and Breezes from Hurricane Lee Build Friday

Latest News

Clouds move in overnight and build Friday ahead of hurricane Lee. Turning blustery Friday night...
Janna's Friday Forecast
COVID-19 vaccine bottles
Baystate doctor discusses approval of new COVID-19 booster shots
At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday.
Large fight at Le Souk Hookah Lounge leads to investigation into security at lounge
The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022
Vendors, fair officials ready for The Big E to get underway