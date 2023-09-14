Health alert issued for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.
The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.(USDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup due to misbranding.

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.

According to the FSIS, a recall was not requested because the affected products have been pulled from warehouse shelves are no longer available.

If you still have any containers in your fridge, you should return them to Costco.

The soup was sold in 2 lbs. tubs with an expiration date of Nov. 23.

The USDA warns people in the following states to be on the lookout: Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

There have not been any confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the soup so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
Springfield’s mayor declares state of emergency following massive water main break
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
All Springfield Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to water main break.
Springfield Public Schools closed on Wednesday due to water main break
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Mainly Dry, pleasant stretch as Lee passes well off shore Saturday

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
NSYNC releases first new song in over two decades for ‘Trolls’ sequel
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the...
Biden’s clean-car rules face a crucial test as appeals court hears Republican-led challenges
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed