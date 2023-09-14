Large fight at Le Souk Hookah Lounge leads to investigation into security at lounge

At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday.
At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday.(Unsplash)
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city leaders call the incident ‘inexcusable’ and say they are outraged following an incident that ended with a person injured and gunshots exchanged. Now, they want to make sure the proper steps are taken to make sure something like this won’t happen again.

It was around 9 p.m. on September 3 when Springfield Police were called to Le Souk Hookah Lounge for reports of a large fight.

When they arrived at the Worthington Street bar, they found a hectic scene, with fights happening both inside and outside the bar…leaving one person injured after getting hit in the head with a bottle.

According to the Springfield police department, the fight grew in size and quickly spilled outside the establishment.

“There were two groups that were pretty involved in fighting each other inside and outside.  There was a lack of cooperation between those involved in the disturbance. Once the officers arrived, there was an issue outside where gunfire was exchanged between the two groups fighting. So inside it became problematic quickly,” said Walsh.

The police department’s public information officer, Ryan Walsh told us police received the call after the club’s staff heard those gunshots.

Now, the Springfield License Commission has concerns about some of the establishment’s security measures. During their meeting last night, committee members said managers and staff could have done more to prevent the problem from escalating.

Now, they’re looking ahead to see what steps they’ll take to investigate this incident and how to prevent something like this from happening again.

“This is quite a severe problem.  so severe I think we need to go directly to a final hearing on this and skip the pre-hearing process.  because it’s amazing that someone didn’t get killed, absolutely amazing with all those bullets flying everywhere,” said Peter Sygnator of the Springfield License Commission.

Other city leaders agreed voting unanimously to bring the violation to a final hearing, which is scheduled for September 27.

In the meantime, the commission will work to gather and review security footage and also make sure witnesses are available to attend that hearing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
Springfield’s mayor declares state of emergency following massive water main break
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
All Springfield Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to water main break.
Springfield Public Schools closed on Wednesday due to water main break
Clouds move in overnight and build Friday ahead of hurricane Lee. Turning blustery Friday night...
Clouds and Breezes from Hurricane Lee Build Friday

Latest News

Clouds move in overnight and build Friday ahead of hurricane Lee. Turning blustery Friday night...
Janna's Friday Forecast
COVID-19 vaccine bottles
Baystate doctor discusses approval of new COVID-19 booster shots
It was back to normal Thursday for thousands of people impacted by Tuesday’s water main break...
Hampden County Jail makes adjustments amid boil water order
The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022
Vendors, fair officials ready for The Big E to get underway