Clouds and Breezes from Hurricane Lee Build Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A top 10 weather day for western Mass as dry air has finally returned, along with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We started in the 50s this morning and ended up in the mid-70s this afternoon-right around normal for mid-September.

Clear skies early tonight with some high, thin clouds moving in late. Temperatures cool quickly and lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s for Friday morning. Wind likely doesn’t go calm overnight and we should hang on to a light northerly breeze.

Breezes will increase Friday along with high clouds ahead of hurricane Lee. The storm’s center will stay well offshore, but cloudy skies will take over by Friday afternoon across most of southern New England. Clouds should cap highs around 70 and northerly breezes stay around 10-15 mph with some 20mph gusts late in the day.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Massachusetts ahead of Lee. Wind is the main concern with some gusts reaching 60-70mph along the Cape and Islands and 40-50mph along the eastern coastline. They will have some rain early Saturday and some coastal flooding and minor storm surge. Meanwhile in western Mass, impacts look minimal with breezes increasing to 15-20mph and occasional gusts to 30mph Saturday. Lots of clouds and a low risk for a shower on tap Saturday along with mild temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Wind eases Saturday evening as Lee takes off to the north and east.

Sunny and warmer to end the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Sunday. Still very comfortable, but humidity may rise a bit in the evening through midday Monday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring in more clouds Sunday night and possibly a shower. Isolated to scattered showers and a thunderstorm may be seen Monday as the front moves through, then dry, refreshing air, sunshine and seasonable temperatures return for the week!

