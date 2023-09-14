Over 170 people sworn-in as new U.S. citizens at Springfield ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a special day for nearly 200 new U.S. citizens as they were sworn in as Americans for the first time.

“I feel free. I feel free and I am happy for myself and the achievement,” said new citizen Ann-Marie Martin.

It’s the start of a new day for 176 men and women as they become United States citizens in Springfield on Thursday. Those men and women hailed from across the globe with 55 countries represented, from Cuba to Colombia, and Burundi to Bulgaria. The diversity in countries matches the diversity in reasons why they chose the U.S. as their new home.

“I believe that America is probably been the greatest country in the history of the world,” said new citizen Prien Droma. “Sending out so many missionaries and preachers to preach the truth, the gospel around the world, I think it’s the greatest country.”

However, it’s not just preaching. It’s also about the polls.

“I’m pretty excited to vote, so I’m looking forward to that…when that opportunity comes my way,” said new citizen Ricardo Wright. “I see everything that’s going on and to have a voice now to place my vote and choose who I think is great.”

The newfound power to vote is just one reward for those who spent years waiting for this moment.

“Some of the applicants, it’s been 20 years for them,” said Sanita Tucker, field office director for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. “Most of them of are just really excited. They’ve been waiting a long time and they’re just ready to do it. They’re ready to become citizens.”

“I was at a fair a few days ago and they had me stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and I cried,” Droma added.

