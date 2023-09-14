The Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom as they stumble toward a third last-place finish in 4 seasons

The Boston Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons
FILE - Boston Red Sox baseball executive Chaim Bloom is shown before a baseball game between...
FILE - Boston Red Sox baseball executive Chaim Bloom is shown before a baseball game between the Red Sox and New York Yankees Friday, June 16, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday, Sept. 14, as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)(AP)
By JIMMY GOLEN
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons.

The team made the announcement before the start of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, who took the first two games of the series to drop Boston into a tie for last.

Bloom was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays to help revive the farm system and bring financial stability to a team that was one of baseball’s biggest spenders. One of his first actions was to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, on a mandate from ownership to get the payroll in order.

The team said general manager Brian O’Halloran “has been offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department.”

O’Halloran will run the department in the interim, along with assistant general managers Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Michael Groopman.

FILE - Boston Red Sox baseball executive Chaim Bloom watches warmups before a baseball game...
FILE - Boston Red Sox baseball executive Chaim Bloom watches warmups before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Boston. The Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023,as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)

Most Read

A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
Springfield’s mayor declares state of emergency following massive water main break
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
All Springfield Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to water main break.
Springfield Public Schools closed on Wednesday due to water main break
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Mainly Dry, pleasant stretch as Lee passes well off shore Saturday

Latest News

Jalen Hurts, Eagles build early lead, hang on to beat Patriots 25-20 as Tom Brady is honored
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey delivers her inaugural address in the House Chamber at...
Governor activates Massachusetts National Guard to help with migrant crisis
FILE - Firefighters battle a house fire on Herrick Road, Sept. 13, 2018, in North Andover,...
New gas pipeline rules floated following 2018 blasts in Massachusetts
FILE - Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches his team during an NCAA college football...
Pick 6: Coaches facing heat in 2023 include Brown at WVU, Allen at Indiana, Drinkwitz at Mizzou