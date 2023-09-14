Two cars collide on Armory Street in Springfield, road closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious 2-car accident happened on Armory Street early Wednesday evening.

Springfield Fire and Police responded to the scene on Armory Street in Springfield around 6:45 p.m.

One person had to be removed from their car due to damage to the vehicle. Both cars were visibly damaged.

2 people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.