Two cars collide on Armory Street in Springfield, road closed
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious 2-car accident happened on Armory Street early Wednesday evening.
Springfield Fire and Police responded to the scene on Armory Street in Springfield around 6:45 p.m.
One person had to be removed from their car due to damage to the vehicle. Both cars were visibly damaged.
2 people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
