West Springfield Police looking for credit card theft suspect

The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect.

Investigators said they used a stolen credit card at two stores at the Holyoke Mall on September 6.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 ext. 222 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
Springfield’s mayor declares state of emergency following massive water main break
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Massive water main break impacting Springfield, neighboring towns
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
All Springfield Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to water main break.
Springfield Public Schools closed on Wednesday due to water main break
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Mainly Dry, pleasant stretch as Lee passes well off shore Saturday

Latest News

FEMA (generic).
Westover to serve as FEMA staging area for Hurricane Lee response
A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
Boil water order lifted for Springfield and surrounding towns impacted by massive water main break
The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect.
West Springfield Police looking for credit card theft suspect
As workers continue to do what they can to fix the water main break in East Springfield, there...
Boil water order lifted for Springfield and surrounding towns impacted by massive water main break