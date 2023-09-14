West Springfield Police looking for credit card theft suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect.

Investigators said they used a stolen credit card at two stores at the Holyoke Mall on September 6.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 ext. 222 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.