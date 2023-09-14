Westover to serve as FEMA staging area for Hurricane Lee response

FEMA (generic).
FEMA (generic).(WAFB)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Federal officials are using a local military base as a staging area for any possible impacts from Hurricane Lee on New England.

Westover Air Reserve Base said Thursday that FEMA command and control team, as well as communication vehicles, arrived at the base on Wednesday.

In addition, approximately 35 to 40 tractor-trailers with supplies including water, tarps, food, and other emergency supplies will be heading to the Chicopee base.

Robert Perrault, emergency management director for the 439th Airlift Wing, said in a statement:

“FEMA staging here for possible relief operation underscores the versatility and viability of Westover Air Reserve Base.”

“We have a long and successful history of partnering with the agency for weather-related events, and we are proud to be instrumental a collaborative approach for post-storm operations.”

This operation for Hurricane Lee marks the second time in two years that FEMA has used Westover as a staging area. The same number of vehicles and personnel were on-hand in September 2021 for possible landfall of Hurricane Henri.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

