100th birthday celebration held for Sister Mary Caritas

A special birthday celebration was held Thursday night in Holyoke.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A special birthday celebration was held Thursday night in Holyoke.

Sister Mary Caritas recently turned 100 years old.

Sister Caritas is a member of the Sisters of Providence and served as president of Mercy Hospital from 1977 to 1993.  

Many local buildings have been named after her, including the nursing home, Mary Meadows at Providence Place.  

Thursday night’s birthday celebration was held at The Log Cabin.

