Baystate Health updates mask policy amid rising COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health is moving into a “yellow tier” after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Starting Friday, masks are required in patient rooms and patient care areas for visitors and will be available at the entrances.

Masks are optional in common spaces such as the cafeteria and in corridors.

All visitors, also referred to as care partners, must adhere to Baystate Health infection control practices that are in effect throughout our organization that include washing hands before entering and leaving the patient’s room and not eating in patient rooms.

You can CLICK HERE for more on Baystate’s visitor policy.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.