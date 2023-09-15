The Big E returns with more than 80 live bands and endless food options

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - From major headliners with chart-topping hits to up-and-coming artists scheduled to perform original tracks, the Big E returned on Friday.

The Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, MA runs until Oct. 1.

Connecticut Day is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Tickets are available at TheBigE.com.

The Big E promised to bring more than 80 live bands to three stages.

All shows were scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s the lineup for the Big E Arena:

Sept. 15 John Fogerty with special guest Hearty Har

Sept. 16 Jimmy Eat World with special guest Palehound

Sept. 17 Parker McCollum

Sept. 22 Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Sept. 23 Quinn XCII with Special Guest Alexander 23

Sept. 24 Chris Young

Sept. 29 Zedd

Sept. 30 Third Eye Blind

Oct. 1 I Love the 90s

Here’s the lineup for the Court of Honor Stage:

All concerts are free with Fair admission.

Sept.15-20: Street Drum Corps, Noon & 5pm

Sept. 15-17: Celtic Angels, 2pm

Sept. 15: Molly Hatchet, 8pm

Sept. 16: Gaelic Storm, 8pm

Sept. 17: Vertical Horizon, 8pm

Sept. 18-19: Humble Pie Legacy, 2pm

Sept. 18-19: O-Town, 8pm

Sept. 20-21: Robert Davi sings Sinatra, 2pm

Sept. 20: Dokken, 8pm

Sept. 21-25: Banachek’s Mind Games Live, Noon & 5pm

Sept. 21: Megan Moroney, 8pm

Sept. 22-24: The Little Mermen: NYC’s Premier Disney Cover Band, 2pm

Sept. 22: The Verve Pipe, 8pm

Sept. 23: Chubby Checker, 8pm

Sept. 24: Mike DelGuidice, 8pm

Sept. 25-26: Springfield Symphony Orchestra and the Springfield Chamber Players present: The Joy of Music, 2pm

Sept. 25-26: Barry Goodreau’s Engine Room (formerly of Boston), 8pm

Sept. 26-Oct. 1: The Edge Effect, Noon & 5pm

Sept. 27-28: José Feliciano, 2pm

Sept. 27: Ginuwine, 8pm

Sept. 28: Dire Straits Legacy, 8pm

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Motown & More, 2pm

Sept. 29: TBD, 8pm

Sept. 30: Nicky Youre, 8pm

Oct. 1: Lonestar, 8pm

Big E food

Fans of the Big E will tell people that it’s all about food. There are treats like The Big E Cream Puff, the Big Éclair, and the Craz-E Burger!

There are hundreds of options to choose from across the grounds, including more than 65 new foods that debuted this year.

The following are some of 2023′s debut vendors:

Bacon Bomb

Waffleicious

La3Plata

Top The Crust

Luann’s Bakery

Ferrindino Maple

Other menu items that were anticipated were the cannoli donut, Thanksgiving nachos, Hong Kong waffle, Mexican street corn pizza and apple bacon fritters.

Things to remember, according to Big E organizers

Customers were urged to buy advance discount tickets to save money.

Advance discount tickets were sold online, at The Big E Box Office, or through an official presale ticket partner Rocky’s Ace Hardware through Sept. 13. Advance tickets were $16 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Visit TheBigE.com or Rocky’s Ace Hardware to purchase. Visit TheBigE.com for a listing of participating Rocky’s locations.

Opening Day was Friday, Sept. 15, and The Big E offered more ways to save on that date only:

Be a Kid for a Day – All ages $12 (also sold online)

Military Appreciation Day – ID Required for free admission for: Active duty and retired military personnel, dependents of active duty military personnel, and veterans (no dependents).

Regular Gate Admission

Tickets purchased at the gate are $20 for adults, $12 for children (6-12), and FREE for 5 & under.

Gate Discounts

Eleven-After-Five - $11 after 5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday

Senior Days – $16 (60 & over) Sunday-Thursday

Value Passes

17-Day Value Passes are $70 for adults and $35 for children (6-12), and are available for purchase at TheBigE.com in the Big E Box Office or at the gates.

Big E Hours

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Buildings, exhibits and crafts run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop, Avenue of States and New England Center are open until 9 p.m.

The Village Craft Area is open until 10 p.m.

The North American Midway is open Sun. – Thurs., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.