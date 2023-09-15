Fairgoers arrive early to take in first day of 2023 Big E

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tens of thousands of people have made their way to West Springfield to see what New England has to offer. Excitement is brewing in western Massachusetts and it’s for good reason. For more than a century, The Big E has drawn in people from around the country to explore and taste the staples of New England and, on Friday, Western Mass News caught up with some of the first to arrive to this year’s fair.

“The open air, the food, what’s better than the food?...the Better Living Center, the state buildings, everything. I love The Big E. My husband and I come all the time,” said Michelle Bilski from Glastonbury, CT.

“It was a big deal to walk down as a family and it’s just something exciting. I don’t know. It just feels like home,” said Erica Gadek from Holyoke.

From wooden crafts and other handmade objects to carnival stands, the 2023 Big E kicked into high gear. Attendees walked along the fairgrounds, stopped by the state building, and had grand ole’ time. For many returning fairgoers, both young and old, they were ecstatic to be back at a fair they called a fun and memorable piece of their lives.

“(I love) seeing all of the new different sites, seeing what they have and just having fun,” said Casey Millane from Conway.

“Just knowing that a lot of people like the same thing and they all come here to be here,” added Makayla Craig of Conway.

Aside from the carnival rides and visits to the state buildings, one thing a lot of people are looking forward to is, of course, the food.

“My Maine baked potato, I have that every year. The fudge in New Hampshire, my chocolate martini,” Bilski added.

“I want a slushy, blue raspberry,” said Lanaya Craig from Conway.

However, if there is one thing for sure that some are happy about, it is seeing the people from near and far.

“It is the people. I love people watching and you get people from all different walks of life here and, because it is representative of all of New England, you get to meet a lot of different people from a lot of different places,” Gadek noted.

Whether it is going on a Ferris wheel or watching a horse show, there is plenty to do at The Big E. You have until October 1 to stop by and have nothing but New England-style enjoyment.

