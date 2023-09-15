First day of The Big E brings in people from near and far

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start to the day, but people we spoke with on Friday said cooler temperatures and traffic wasn’t going to keep them from enjoying opening day of The Big E.

[Reporter: you said you come to opening day every year]

“Every year for about the last five years, I come on the first day,” said Natasha Ryals of East Hartford, CT.

It’s a tradition Ryals and her family started and look forward to every year. They told Western Mass News that a little cooler weather wasn’t going to keep them away.

“I’m enjoying it. It’s the weather is good it’s not too hot it’s just right,” said Roxanne Gill of East Hartford, CT.

Brandon Ekval from Charlton told us he lucked out and avoided most of the fair’s notorious traffic.

“No traffic until you actually get close to the fair. Honestly, once you get close to the fair, a little rocky,” Ekvall said.

We asked all the folks we spoke with what they’re looking forward to the most and food was the popular answer.

“I’m going to get the baked potato and we got a try the blooming onions and whatever else I see that catches my eye,” Gill added.

“Most of all those cream puffs are what I’m after,” Ekvall explained.

However, rest assured, whether it’s food or fowl you’re after, there’s plenty to do.

