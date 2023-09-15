Lee to Bring Breezy, Cloudy, Cool Conditions to Start the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High and mid-level clouds blotting out the sunshine ahead of hurricane Lee. The storm’s center will stay well offshore, but clouds take over this afternoon across most of southern New England. Clouds should cap highs around 70 and northerly breezes stay around 10-15 mph with some 20mph gusts late in the day. A fine day for the Opener of The Big-E, but you will need the light jacket. There is certainly a fall feel in the air.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for coastal Massachusetts ahead of Lee. Wind is the main concern with some gusts reaching 50-60mph along the Cape and Islands and 40+mph along the eastern coastline. They will have a few showers on Saturday and some coastal flooding and minor storm surge. Meanwhile, here in western Mass, impacts will be minimal with breezes increasing to 15-20mph and occasional gusts to 30mph tomorrow. Essentially it is a complete miss for us and we have a decent weekend on the way! Morning clouds with a shower or two spinning through is possible, giving way to some sunshine in the afternoon, as Lee races away.

Sunday will feature sunshine and clouds to end the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Sunday. Still very comfortable, but humidity may creep in a bit in the evening through midday Monday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring in more clouds Sunday night and showers after dark. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as the front moves through, then dry, refreshing air, sunshine and seasonable temperatures return for the rest of the week. Perfect September weather for the first week of The Big E.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.