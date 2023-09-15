InvestigateTV - Season 3; Episode 1

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An innocent hostage shot nine times by police. And federal courts confirmed that the officers who shot him don’t owe him anything. Brendan Keefe shares the hostage’s story of recovery. Plus, technology marketed as a solution to solving crime is sometimes zeroing in on the wrong people. Ciara Cummings explains why in some cases the search for suspects leaves a trail of new victims.

