Pittsfield Police arrest murder suspect

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man is under arrest, charged with murder.

Josiah Helmer, 27, was arrested by Pittsfield Police and other law enforcement agents on Thursday.

Investigators said Helmer is accused of a stabbing that occurred on Melville Street on September 12.

Helmer is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

