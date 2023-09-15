Springfield Police: 2 people on drug charges following traffic stops

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have made two arrests after officers reportedly witnessed a drug transaction Wednesday night.

Police said officers observed the transaction in a parking lot on Parker Street around 6:30 p.m. Detectives then conducted a traffic stop on Boston Road, during which they recovered crack-cocaine from a passenger identified as 41-year-old Lisa Boyle of Hatfield and charged her with possession of a Class B drug.

During another traffic stop at a gas station on Wilbraham Road, police arrested 36-year-old Jonathan Mitchell of Springfield.

Officers reportedly recovered a loaded gun from his bag, as well as crack-cocaine and more than $1,800 in cash.

Mitchell, who has been convicted twice for firearm possession and cocaine distribution, now faces additional drug and weapons charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.