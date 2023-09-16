Car fire damages house on Clifton Avenue in Springfield
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a car fire in Springfield on Friday evening.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a blazing car in the area of Clifton Avenue.
The fire cause some exterior damage to a near-by house.
No injuries reported.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.
