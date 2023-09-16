Car fire damages house on Clifton Avenue in Springfield

Springfield crews responded to a car fire in Springfield on Friday evening.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a car fire in Springfield on Friday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a blazing car in the area of Clifton Avenue.

The fire cause some exterior damage to a near-by house.

No injuries reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was around 9 p.m. on September 3 when Springfield Police were called to Le Souk Hookah...
Large fight at Le Souk Hookah Lounge leads to investigation into security at lounge
A Holyoke man is facing charges in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on...
Greenfield man charged in connection with January 6 attack on the Capitol
An increase in COVID-19 cases has prompted Baystate Health to reimplement their mask mandate...
Baystate Health updates mask policy amid rising COVID-19 cases
Wind and clouds from Lee linger Saturday, then sunshine returns Sunday!
Lee to Bring Breezy, Cloudy, Cool Conditions to Start the Weekend
Western Mass News is getting you answers after viewers reached out with concerns about the...
Fun-Z Trampoline Park in Westfield to reopen after temporary closure

Latest News

The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying this...
Police looking for publics help finding shoplifting suspect in West Springfield
Springfield crews responded to a car fire in Springfield on Friday evening.
Car fire damages house on Clifton Avenue in Springfield
Police seek the public’s help in locating a suspect after an incident at a Walmart in Ware.
Police search for suspect following incident at Walmart in Ware
The former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, drawing fans from across New England.
John Fogarty opens the Big E concert series