Car fire damages house on Clifton Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a car fire in Springfield on Friday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a blazing car in the area of Clifton Avenue.

The fire cause some exterior damage to a near-by house.

No injuries reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

